SCARBOROUGH – Loretta Chadwick Rowe, 75, died peacefully in her home on Sept. 24, 2020 after a four-year challenge with cancer.

Loretta is survived by her daughter, Christine Edson; grandsons, Hunter and Tanner Edson; her sisters, Sue Parizek, Arlene Mayfield, Marylou Martin; and her niece, who was her closest family relation, Kathy Deck.

She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Eleanore Lufburrow and brother, Joseph Terry.

She was born Loretta Chadwick Terry on Oct.14, 1944 to Eleanore and Joseph Terry of Keyport, N.J. She graduated from Keyport High in 1962 where she was active in the yearbook staff, Keyettes Singing Group, Keyhole Newspaper and cheerleading. She entered the U.S. Airforce where she met her future husband Charles Rowe. They married in 1964 and moved to his home state of Maine. They later divorced in 1985. She worked for 25 years with George Business Forms in Portland as a sales rep and forms designer. She continued the graphic design work as LoRo Designs after GBF was sold to Work Flow One.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, walking around back bay or the beach, traveling, Disney World, many crafting hobbies, poker tournaments and singing with the Voices in Harmony Choir in Saco.

Loretta was one of the first women to join the Rotary Club of Portland, becoming a member in 1988. She was an exemplary rotarian who lived the rotary motto of “Service Above Self.” She served as the first woman president of the Portland Rotary Club during the 1998-1999 rotary year. Loretta later served as an assistant district governor for Rotary District 7780 and was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow on multiple occasions. She also served as club secretary for the Portland Rotary Club for several years. Loretta was an energetic, engaged and enthusiastic member of rotary who was loved and respected by all members of her rotary family.

She has chosen to have no formal service for her departure. She was cremated and her ashes will be scattered at her happy place of Hilton Head, S.C. where she enjoyed many vacations with her niece, Kathy Deck.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Portland Rotary Club to continue their work of supporting the community.

