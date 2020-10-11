PORTLAND – Richard Allen Olsen Sr., 80, died at home on Oct. 6, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Portland on May 6, 1940, the eldest child of Clarence O. and Agnes (Cook) Olsen.

He graduated from Portland High School, class of 1958. Ricard began working at a young age as a caddie at the Portland Country Club. He later worked at Portland News Company and Burnham and Morrill. In 1966 he went to work at Hannaford Bros Co. in the warehouse and retired in 2001 after 35 years of service.

Richard was a member of the Portland Elks Lodge 188 and for many years the Riverside Golf course. He enjoyed hunting deer, especially the last few times with his son Richard Jr. His real love was golfing. He was happily married to his wife Patricia for 43 years. After she retired in 2011, they wintered in Port Charlotte, Fla. Richard got three holes-in-one while there. His second was on the same day as his brother, Walter, got his first. Same course, same day, they made the local news in Florida.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his stepfather, Charles Chantland; his sister, Althaea White; and a great-granddaughter, Dominique St. George.

Survivors in addition to his wife Patricia (Henderson) Olsen are his son, Richard A. Olsen Jr. and his wife Joy, his daughter, Kimberley Brown and her husband David, his son, Michael J. Olsen, his daughter, Andrea Olsen and her husband Robert Hoye, his daughter, Audrey A. DeCosta and her husband Dan, his stepdaughter, Christine McLellan and her husband Jeff, his stepson, John T. Lambert and his wife Anty and his stepdaughter, Jennifer Lambert; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Survivors also include his brother, Walter B. Olsen and his wife Judy, his sister, Karen Libby and her husband Joseph “Skip”, and his sister, Janice Ferrante and her husband Michael; and many nieces and nephews.

While he is no longer their stepfather, Richard is fondly remembered by Audrey’s half-sister and brother, Lori-Ann Townshend and Kenny Findlay.

The family would like to thank the staff of Northern Light Home Care and Hospice and Aging Excellence for the loving care Richard received.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. the family would like to invite all that knew Richard to join them by logging on to A.T. Hutchins Facebook page to view the service. https://www.facebook.com/athutchinsfuneral

To share memories of Richard or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book