GORHAM – Marsha L. Caufield, 70, of Gorham, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.

Born to Arnold and Marie Higgins from Westbrook, Marsha attended and graduated from Westbrook High School, with honors.

Public visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A memorial service will be private for family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marsha’s memory may be made to the

Dempsey Center,

(support.dempseycenter.org)

