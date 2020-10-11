CASTINE – With great sadness we announce the passing of Jonathan “Jack” Burke of Castine. He left this world on Saturday August 1, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

There is a tribute to Jack, honoring his life in stories and pictures at http://www.jackburketribute.com. There will be a celebration to honor Jack once it’s safe for all of us to gather together again.

If you would like to make a donation in his memory, please consider contributing to the “Jack Burke Travel Award Fund” http://www.jackburketribute.com/fund.

