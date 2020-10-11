SOUTH PORTLAND – David Lester Jones, 81, of South Portland, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Scarborough after a period of declining health. His death was not COVID related. Jones was born April 27, 1939 in Gardiner to Lester and Helen (Grover) Jones.

During high school he would hitchhike from Gardiner to Cape Elizabeth to work weekends and summers for his Uncle Oliver at Jonesy’s Service Center. He graduated from Gardiner High School in 1957 and went to work at Kraft Foods in Bangor. There he met and married Ann (Walsh) Jones and began raising a family.

They relocated to Chelmsford, Mass. where he was promoted to supervisor of the Boston District in 1961. In 1966 he received the J. L. Kraft Merit Award as top salesman in the district. He subsequently worked for Purity Supreme.

After relocating to Maine in 1973, Jones purchased Friendly Modernizers in Brewer, where he began a long career in construction and renovation while also supporting an active family and community needs. Jones moved to the Portland area in the early 1990s where he continued business ventures in construction, remodeling and real estate. He eventually built a house on Broadway in South Portland where he enjoyed frequent car and bike rides along the coast and locals affectionately dubbed him the Mayor of Bug Light Park.

Jones spent recent winters in Vero Beach, Fla. where he enjoyed playing tennis and working as a driver for Enterprise Rental.

David is survived by his brother, George Jones and his wife, Cynthia of Mesa, Ariz.; sister Mary Lalumiere of Cumberland, brother Brian Jones and his wife Sandy of Gorham; children, Merrilee West of Bangor, Tommy Jones of South Portland, Jane Humphrey and her husband Bob of Pownal, Susan West of Bangor, Betsy and her husband John Vickery of Hampden, and Peter and his wife Tiffany Jones of Brunswick; grandchildren, Mackenzie Madden, Helen and Ben Humphrey, Josh Jones, Kathleen and John Vickery, Parker and Lilly Jones; and great-grandson, Tucker Madden.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Louise Plouff and her husband, Henry.

At his request, no service will be held but the family will host a celebration of life at the Port Harbor Marine Boathouse on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 to 2 p.m.

To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

