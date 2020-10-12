Francis “Frank” Moriarty 1935 – 2020 FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – Frank Moriarty, 84, formerly of Jericho, Vt., died peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020 in Framingham, Mass. Frank was born Nov. 3, 1935, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. While attending St. Michael’s College, he met and later married Judith Summerton Moriarty. Frank served in the Air Force and retired after 20-plus years of service. He and Judy, along with their three children, traveled the world together. After retiring from the Air Force in 1978, they settled happily in Jericho, Vr. Later in life, they enjoyed splitting their year between Vermont and their farm in Harpswell. Frank moved to Framingham, Mass. last year to be closer to his children. He is predeceased by his wife, Judy; daughter, Kam; cousin Mary McNamara; and his Corgi, Avery. Frank is survived by his children, Tim and wife, Susan, and their children, Kaitlin and Griffin; and Colleen and husband, Foris “Tree” Anctil, and their children, Evan, Corinne, Reid and Jocelyn; as well as his nephew, Kevin Drew and wife Susan, and their children, Leslie and Shannon; and many beloved cousins. A summer interment service is planned in Bath. For online guest book, please visit http://www.AdvantageFuneralMA.com

