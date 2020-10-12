William Joseph Foley 1944 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – William Joseph Foley, 76, died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at Maine Medical Center, Portland. He was born Sept. 15, 1944 in South Portland to William and Mary Harrigan Foley. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving his country as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard. Bill and his business partner, Phil Rodgers, operated a very successful business, Rodgers and Associates and Aero Tech, for over 30 years. He also served as president of McKeen Woods Condominium Association. Bill had a zest for life and his true love for golf and his GOAT friends were the in the forefront of his daily activities. He served as president of Brunswick Golf Club for several years, where he was also the founder and Head Goat for FOOG. Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Patricia Foley, of Brunswick; three sisters, Shelia Brown of Westbrook, Barbara Dunn and her husband Thomas Dunn of Massachusetts, Maureen King of South Portland; his four children, Sarah Lawton and her husband Chris Lawton of South Portland, Angela Smith of Raymond, Paul Bushey and his wife Olga of Prague, and Peter Bushey of Brunswick; grandchildren, Trent Lawton, Brooke Lawton and Amanda Olmstead and her partner Kyle Pelletier; and his great-granddaughters, Alana and Bella Pelletier of Poland; several nieces and nephews. An outdoor celebration of Bills life will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick Golf Club, River Road, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a project close to Bills heart: The Capital Projects Fund c/o Brunswick Golf Club P.O. Box 246 Brunswick, ME 04011

