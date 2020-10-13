Mid Coast Hospital

Ava Napoleon, born Oct. 4 to Eric Taylor and Sasha Dianne (McKenney) Napoleon of Lisbon.

Morgan John Uraneck, born Oct. 4 to Christopher Bescht and Jessica Deans Uraneck of Freeport. Grandparents are John and Elizabeth Deans of Gorham and Joan and Doug Uraneck of Falmouth.

