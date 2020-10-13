PORTLAND – Joanne Chute, 86, of Dennett Street, Portland, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at “The Cedars,” elder care home where she had been a resident for the past year.

Joanne met her future husband, Clyde Chute, at the Harrison (Maine) Insurance Co. where they both worked. The couple married and soon after Clyde changed jobs so they moved to Portland and started a family. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage until Clyde’s death on Sept. 14, 2008. Joanne and Clyde had two children, Mary Robichaud, her husband Donald and sons Zachary and Kyle. A son, William Chute, his wife Nicole and their daughter Aryana. Clyde and Joanne raised a granddaughter, Calysta Chute as a daughter. A nephew, Dennis Stackhouse, his wife Lynda and their two sons. Two nieces, Cindi Stackhouse and her family and the late Penny Thomas and her husband Jimmy. Joanne was predeceased by Clyde, her parents and two brothers, Vernon and Clayton

Joanne was a member of The Eastern Star and the Harrison, Lake Side Grange. Joanne was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. She worked tirelessly and faithfully for her family, god and church.

Visitation will be held Friday Oct. 16, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at 199 Woodford Street, Portland, Maine. A funeral service will take place 1:00 p.m., Oct. 17, 2020 at The Maple Ridge Cemetery, Maple Ridge Road, Harrison, Maine. Please view Joanne’s full obituary at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

The Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Boston

