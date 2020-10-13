CAPE NEDDICK – Craig M. Freeman, 66, of Cape Neddick, Maine, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at York Hospital after a period of declining health. He was born on November 4, 1953, to Robert E. and Lorraine (Ledoux) Freeman. Craig was a true son of York Beach: York Beach School, York Beach Fire Department volunteer, a “summer cop” and a member of the infamous Sidewalk Seven. He was a 1972 graduate of York High School where he enjoyed playing football and was elected Vice President of his senior class. He lived his entire life in York Beach and Cape Neddick and worked at Freeman’s Market and in construction at Lafolla Industries and ran his own paving business for several years. He enjoyed playing basketball and was famous for his hook shot. Summers he could be found jumping off the Cape Neddick Bridge. Craig had been an avid runner who ran multiple road races and actually completed two marathons. He liked hunting and filled his Tag every November for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing and traveling to such places as Jamaica, Guatemala, Cuba and South America. He was an amateur photographer who took many beautiful photographs. Craig had also been elected a trustee of the York Sewer District. Friends would often gather at his home to watch various sports competitions on his TV. He will be remembered for his generosity, friendship and fun-loving nature, enjoying jokes and finding humor in everyday life. Parents and some wives didn’t always approve but he was FUN. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his sister, Diane (Steve) Losier and brother, Robert (Susan) Freeman Jr., and numerous friends.

A Celebration of Craig’s life will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, October 20, in the First Parish Cemetery, York, Maine for anyone who would like to attend. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is directing arrangements. Visit http://www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the York Beach Fire Department,

PO Box 70,

York Beach, ME 03910.

