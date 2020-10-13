FALMOUTH – Donald C. Creighton 76 of Falmouth passed away suddenly on October 9, 2020.

He was born in Townsend, Mass. on October 14, 1943, to Raymond and Jessie Creighton. Don worked at the family business, Creighton & Sons Wholesale Florist, until his retirement.

Don was a foodie. He loved to cook and try recipes. He enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, yard sales and nature. He had a strong faith, but his biggest love was being around his family. He was a very kind, generous, loving father and Grampy. He always had a great smile and talked to everyone. Don was loved by many.

Don is survived by his three children, Brenda Allen, Donald R. Creighton and Scott Creighton; granddaughters, Jessie Creighton, Samantha Allen, Monique and Jessica Caterina; great-grandchildren, Teagan and Ellie Allen, Tae Caterina, Jay Ross Caterina and Jax Flemming Caterina. He is also survived by his brothers, Richard (Dick) and Raymond (Buster) Creighton, sisters, Ann Field, Patricia Volante and Beth Levesque. He was predeceased by his parents; his twin brother, Daniel Creighton; his sisters, Rita Faye Uhlenberg and Virginia Goodwin.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland.

Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

