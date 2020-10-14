Join Kennebunk Land Trust on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. for an October Wellness Walk at the For All Forever Preserve, an 111-acre property that contains forest, wetland areas, beautiful fields, and a mile of frontage on the Mousam River. It will be a less than 1-mile, social walk.

The trail reflects a wide, relatively flat path. During this social walk, there will also be an opportunity to learn more about Kennebunk Land Trust’s partnership with the University of New England to restore the American chestnut as well as how the For All Forever field has created important habitat for pollinators.

RSVP required and masks are required. To RSVP, email [email protected] This walk is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to wear orange. Thank you to land trust’s Wellness Walk corporate sponsor, Southern Maine Health Care, and corporate principal sponsor, Kennebunk Savings Bank.

Kennebunk Land Trust is a membership-powered organization. Those who enjoy land trust trails and support community conservation, should consider becoming a member of the land trust. Join online at http://kennebunklandtrust.org/join-klt/ or mail membership to 6 Brown St., Kennebunk, ME 04043. Kennebunk Land Trust has protected over 3,400 acres of forest, fields, and waterways, thanks to the grassroots support of its members.

Directions to For All Forever Preserve: The property is located on Webber Hill Road (Route 99) across from the intersection of Route 99 and Wakefield Road. Off street parking is available at the site. For more information, call 207-985-8734.

