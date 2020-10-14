The Brick Store Museum will once again make spirits come alive during its All Souls’ Walk, now in its 17th year. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and out of concern for the safety of its volunteers and visitors, the museum has re-launched Kennebunk’s longtime Halloween tradition as a virtual tour and self-guided cemetery walk.

On Friday, Oct. 30, the virtual All Souls’ Walk will premiere on the museum’s website and run through Oct. 31.

The tour will feature 15 stops in Hope Cemetery, guided by a mysterious ghost-host. Tickets come in two ways: General Admission is $5, and comes with access to the recorded virtual tour plus a digital, printable map to walk through the cemetery; and the All Souls’ Walk Package for $20 comes with virtual tour access; a printed map for a self-guided tour; and a Trick-or-Treat package of goodies that would typically be served at the museum during the live event.

All proceeds benefit the museum.

The narrated historical virtual walk begins at the Brick Store Museum at 117 Main St., Kennebunk, and cover a half-mile loop through Kennebunk’s Hope Cemetery, lasting approximately one hour. Costumed interpreters portray the historical figures, and share their stories of love, loss, and fate. Not too spooky, it’s a perfect activity for the whole family.

Participants will virtually visit more than a dozen gravesites and learn local history through the fascinating and often tragic tales of residents from bygone eras.

This signature event is sponsored by Kennebunk Savings Bank. The museum especially thanks Hope Cemetery for once again hosting the All Souls’ Walk this year; and Video Creations for its incredible assistance in pivoting this traditional walk into a virtual gathering.

Tickets must be purchased online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

