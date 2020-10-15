Jacobs joins the force

Chief Troy Cline and the Buxton Police Department staff recently welcomed their newest officer, Kelsey Jacobs, to the police force.

Jacobs, a native of Braintree, Vermont, is a graduate of Northern Vermont University, where where she earned bachelor of science degrees in both criminal justice and biology.

She worked as a deputy warden for the Maine Warden Service this summer, enforcing fishing and boating regulations on Sebago Lake. She is an avid outdoor sportswoman.

A graduate of the Law Enforcement Preservice Training Program, Jacobs will attend the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy as soon as the courses, which have been suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, resume.

Absentee balloting

Town Clerk John Myers reports that more than 1,600 absentee ballots have already been issued to Buxton voters for the Nov. 3 election.

Absentee ballots are still available at maine.gov/sos/cec/elec/voter-info/absent.html or by calling in a request at Town Hall, 929-6171. Applications for absentee ballots are also available in person at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. Additional Town Hall hours, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, have been added to issue and receive absentee ballots and register voters.

Ballots can be returned by depositing them in the secure absentee ballot drop box outside of Town Hall. The drop box is accessible

24 hours a day, monitored by a security camera and emptied regularly. No postage is needed. Only Buxton voters can use the drop box, and no Buxton voters should use ballot drop boxes in other communities.

The drop box will be locked promptly at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. All absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. to be counted.

For more information, call Myers’ office at 929-6171 or email [email protected] .

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: