Landry retires

A day after receiving a 10-year pin for her “outstanding” service to the community, Alida Landry retired this month as a member of the Town Clerk’s Office staff.

“Alida’s contribution to the Clerk’s Office staff and town as a whole over the years is immeasurable,” Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak said in an announcement. “We wish her the very best on her retirement.”

Fire drills at municipal center

A series of fire drills will be conducted this month at the Gorham Municipal Center with employees, Gorham School staff and Gorham High School students.

The building will be closed to the public during the drills, which will last about 10 minutes are scheduled for 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22; and 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 26-27.

Customers at the Town Clerk’s Office will be served until 10 minutes before a scheduled drill. All visitors then will be required to exit the building via the closest emergency exit.

The Municipal Center will be closed for the duration of the drills, but business as usual will resume upon their completion.

Brush drop-off

Residents may take brush to Gorham Public Works, 80 Huston Road, from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24. Stumps will not be accepted and there is no commercial drop-off.

No assistance will be provided for unloading because of COVID-19. Grass and leaves are accepted throughout the season in the designated area.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on Sept. 24 that the U.S. public debt was $27,073,107,016,982.31.

