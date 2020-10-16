Sara Gideon has my vote for U.S. Senate because she is a proven leader who speaks out and acts to improve the lives of Mainers. Sara Gideon will work tirelessly in Washington, as she has in Maine, to expand access to health care, protect our environment, support small businesses and invest in infrastructure. Most importantly I TRUST Sara Gideon to act to defend Americans from the evils of white supremacy that are sweeping across our nation.

Susan Collins has failed to use her influence as a senior senator to rally her colleagues to address corruption and divisiveness and contempt for truth and science. Collins offers passive ineffectual words of disappointment, allowing this administration a wide berth to be dangerous to America and to our standing in the world. Susan Collins cannot cleanse herself from the stains of this administration that her inaction has enabled. She has lost my trust.

Beth Eisman

Bailey Island

