Joseph Haas 1947 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Joseph Haas, 73, of Brunswick, passed away with his loving wife of 47 years and daughter by his side the evening of Oct. 10, 2020. He is survived by wife Annette; son Marc, daughter Kirsten (her wife Judy); grandchildren William, Christina, Isabella and Sebastian; siblings Marianne, Gina, Bill, Chris, Viki, and Dolly; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved son David; father Joseph, mother Ruth; and sister Betsy. Joe graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran, N.J. where he played football, was a member of the Glee Club, and participated in musicals. He graduated from Providence College. Joe was a Captain in the Army, he served in Vietnam. He met his wife while stationed in Germany. During their time in Europe they skied the slopes of Germany and Austria; getting married prior to leaving Germany in Heidelberg Castle. Eventually Joe and his family planted roots in Brunswick. Joe was an avid fan of each of his children’s sports, specifically soccer. He coached, reffed and became the unofficial videographer of his daughter’s high school career. After his children graduated Joe remained a huge fan of the Brunswick High School athletic teams, specifically soccer, basketball and lacrosse. In 2015 he was presented with the Brunswick High School Dragon Spirit Award from the athletic department. This award was very special to him. Joe was a lover of books. Curating a vast library, at one time topping 2,000 volumes. He also enjoyed photography, always with a camera around his neck, ready to catch a beautiful landscape, wildlife and candids of family. Above all Joe was a family man, and almost every family gathering included an intense battle between wordsmiths over the Scrabble board. Joe will remain in the hearts of his family and will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Oct 19, 2020 from 11 – 1 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at All Saints Parish, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Brunswick. Burial will be on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 22 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta. In accordance with CDC guidelines for Covid-19, attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brunswick Area Student Aid Fund (BASAF), which has a Scholarship in honor of his son, David Haas. Checks should be made out to “BASAF” with Haas on the memo line. Please mail donations to: BASAF P.O. Box 867 Brunswick, ME 04011 or at https://studentaidfund.org/contributors/ ways-to-contribute/

