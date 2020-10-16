Andrew Joseph Garrity 1972 – 2020 WESTBROOK – Andrew Joseph Garrity, 48, the son of Marilyn McIntyre Cary and Joseph Harold Garrity, passed away on Friday Oct. 9, 2020. Andrew was born on Sept. 11, 1972 in West Palm Beach, Fla. As a child, Andrew enjoyed little league baseball, playing at the beach and camping trips with his family. He moved to Yarmouth in 1983 and later to Topsham where he attended Mt. Ararat High School, graduating in 1991. Andrew then attended Husson College in Bangor and joined the Mu Sigma Chi fraternity in 1992. Following college, Andrew returned to West Palm Beach, Fla. where he lived for more than 25 years. Andrew was employed as a cook at several restaurants over the years. In June of 2020 Andrew returned to Maine and with the help of his fraternity brothers was making a fresh start in Westbrook. Andrew was funny, kind, and easy going. He had a wonderful smile and many friends. Andrew is survived by his father Joseph H. Garrity and stepmother Nancy Garrity of Las Vegas, Nev.; by his sister and her family, Lynne Garrity-Ryan, husband Thomas Ryan and their son Nicholas of Melrose, Mass.; and by his stepfather, Dana F. Cary and family of Topsham. He was predeceased by his mother, Marilyn McIntyre Cary in 2014. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. at Rogers Cemetery, Cathance Road, in Topsham. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Andrew’s online tribute http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Andrew’s name to Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program, https://www.mchpp.org/donate/ .

