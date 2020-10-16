In this photo from 1926, a man shows off a salmon taken from the rearing pen at the Maine State Fish Hatchery in Raymond. The salmon were stripped of their eggs and milt and the eggs artificially fertilized. Young salmon were kept in the rearing pens until mature enough to be released. Collections of Maine Historical Society/MaineToday Media. Order a copy at VintageMaineImages.com, item #25055

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the Lakes Region Weekly is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.

filed under:
bicentennial, Lakes Region Weekly community, raymond maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles