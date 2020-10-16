Walk and learn

The Gray Historical Society has launched a two-mile, self-guided Village History Walk, starting at the Pennell Complex. From there, signs will inform you as you stroll past historic buildings, homes and monuments. The route through Gray Village travels along sidewalks and marked crosswalks. Free brochures with featured attractions, a map and historical background are available at the Gray Town Office. For an online interactive map go to grayhistorical.org, find Maps in the main menu, then select Historical sites from the drop down menu.

Mannequins and more

The Gray Historical Society museum is looking for full size body mannequins so it can display military uniforms. The museum is also in need of a free-standing hat rack, preferably from the early 1900s or earlier, to be displayed in the Selectmen’s office; an ink well and quill pen from the early 1900s or earlier and and Antique display cases. If you have any of these items and would like to donate them, contact the Historical Society at 657-4476 or at [email protected]

Fall cleanup help

The Gray Lifelong Living Committee and Gray-New Gloucester High School Community Service Club volunteers are teaming up to provide residents 65 or older with assistance with fall yard cleanups. For more information, email [email protected] or call 657-3339.

