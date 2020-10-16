TOPSHAM – Robert G. Blick, 81, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Cadigan Lodge in The Highlands.

Robert was born Jan. 22, 1939, in East Jaffrey, N.H., the son of Gustaf L. and Laina L. West Blick. He lived in several towns across New Hampshire and Maine and graduated high school in Dixfield. He married Janice C. Boehne on Oct. 23, 1965 in Schenectady, N.Y.

After graduating from the University of Maine, Orono, he started his career at the General Electric Company. He retired in 2000 after 39 years with GE, where his last 16 years were spent licensing technology to international companies. He and his wife, Janice, enjoyed the international travel that came with that work and they retired in Camden.

He especially enjoyed the skiing and hiking near the coast and mountains, and opportunities to connect with his Finnish heritage. In 2016, they moved to The Highlands in Topsham.

He was predeceased by a brother-in-law, John Gerdes; a son-in-law, Dwight Ozard.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, of Topsham; his sister, Marjorie Gerdes, of Oro Valley, Ariz.; his son, Jeffrey Blick, and his wife, Sandy, of Newton, Pa., a daughter, Sheri Ozard, of Philadelphia, Pa.; and a grandson, Sam Blick.

A future committal will be take place at Conant Cemetery, Jaffrey, N.H.

Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to the University of Maine, Orono, College of Engineering.

