Edward “Roy” Gallant 1945 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Edward “Roy” Gallant, 75, passed away at his home surrounded by family, on Friday Oct. 9, 2020, following a long illness that he battled with strength and grace. Roy was known for his sense of humor, which was often times inappropriate and sometimes misunderstood, but as his family says “you got to love him” and boy did we! He joked with everyone he came in contact with, from cashiers at the supermarket to the nurses at his doctor’s office. Before his illness, Roy had an adventurous side and a love of travel. He loved going to different countries, taking pride in maneuvering around Hong Kong by himself. He would often go off the beaten path to explore while living in Costa Rica. He loved taking care of and riding horses-a love he developed when his youngest daughter, Leah, got into competitive horse jumping. He never missed a competition, even making it to one 4 days after a major surgery. Roy’s biggest love was his family and close circle of friends. When you think of Roy, Dad, Grampy, Gump Gump, Uncle Eddie Leroy, Uncle Spicy, Old Man, The Little Man, Gallant, (or any of the other names out there) know that he loved you unconditionally, deeply, and forever. Roy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Christine Salzmann Gallant; daughter Melanie Taylor and husband Troy, son Brent Gallant, daughter-in-law Michelle Gallant, son Jason Gallant and wife Susan, daughter Leah Kane and husband Brian; grandchildren Amanda, Kaylee, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Drew, Spencer, Brystal, Tucker, Denise, and his partner in crime Ethan; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Roy was predeceased in death by his parents Henry and Elinor Gallant; brother, Henry “Hank” Gallant; and grandson, Cory Bryan Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Oct 22, 2020 from 11:00 – 12:00 p.m. at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath, (between the ponds to the right) In accordance with CDC guidelines for Covid-19, attendees are required to wear a mask and social distance. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, the family’s wishes are for memorial donations in Roy’s name to be made to: CHANS Home Health & Hospice c/o Annual Giving Fund Mid Coast Hospital PO Box 279 Brunswick, ME 04011-9992

