PORTLAND – David C. Ronco, of Portland, born May 3, 1964, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020. For a full obituary, please visit http://www.advantageportland.com
His body was discovered by a hiker Monday morning in the Presumpscot River, and Portland police say his death is being investigated as an apparent drowning.