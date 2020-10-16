FALMOUTH- Thang Tran, 77, of Falmouth passed away from an acute illness on Oct. 2, 2020.

Thang was born in Cholon, Vietnam and immigrated to the United States with his pregnant wife and three young children after the fall of Saigon in 1975. He settled his family in Lewiston where together with his wife, he raised a family and became a business owner.

Thang loved Maine and enjoyed exploring the outdoors with his family. Thang was also passionate about soccer and American football, and was a dedicated and life-long fan of the New England Patriots (and thoroughly enjoyed their six Superbowl Championships).

He enjoyed exploring and international travel, especially with his wife, Linh Tran (nee Thai) who accompanied him on trips to Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia. Thang was a devoted husband to Linh.

In addition to his wife, Thang was survived by his four children, Lisa Beaule, M.D. (Ronald Beaule), Daniel Tran (Maina Tran), Annie Zaffuto (W. Daniel Zaffuto), and Shari Wong (A. Robert Wong); and by eight grandchildren, G. Porter Beaule, Cayman Tran, Cassidy Tran, Simone Tran, Aurelia Zaffuto, Vincenzo Zaffuto, Oscar Wong and Charlotte Wong.

A private memorial will be held for family and friends in 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

