SOUTH PORTLAND – Eugene Class Moffett, 66, died suddenly at home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1954 in Hartland, the son of Frank A. and Carolyn (Maxwell) Moffett.

Eugene is survived his partner of over 39 years, Shirley (Turkewitz) Seger; two brothers, Jim and his wife Kerry; and Job; his children, Michelle, Mark, and Brandy Turkewitz; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews; aunts; and friends.

Eugene owned and operated Cape Cleaning Services for many years. His family would like to thank all of his loyal and dedicated customers especially Jean Holt and Julia Jones.

He was a longtime member of the Portland Eagles.

Per Eugene’s wishes services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Per Eugene's wishes services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

