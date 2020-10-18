FALMOUTH – On the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2020, on his 83rd. birthday, Earle Edward Daggett quietly slipped away while napping on his porch in the home he had lived for 66 years. The son of Wendell E. Daggett and Hazel H. (Winslow) Daggett, Earle was a lifelong resident of Falmouth where his family roots go back generations.

During Earle’s youth he worked for many local farmers and was an active member of Falmouth’s Fire Department. After high school he was hired by Falmouth’s Road Commissioner, Arthur Lawson, where he remained for 27 years. From 1955 to 1961 Earle served as a reserve in the Army National Guard Artillery Groups 143rd and 240th.

Earle had a vast knowledge of Falmouth’s history as well as the location of survey markers long since displaced by road widening. The majority of the roads Earle worked on in Falmouth’s west side of town, were surveyed and built by his great-grandfather and Road Commissioner, William E. Winslow.

Earle’s home is located at the R.R. crossing where his grandfather, Edward E. Winslow, (from whom Earle received his middle name) was a station agent until his death in 1915 when he and Portland police officer, Charles E. McIntosh were shot and killed while pursuing two immigrant drifters stealing a R.R. hand car.

After leaving Falmouth’s Public Works Dept., Earle owned and operated Cumberland Septic Tank Service until his retirement. Not one to remain idle, Earle continued to work seasonally for R.E. Coleman and part-time for his best friend, Herb Olson, at MedDent. The day before he passed, Earle accompanied his son Joseph to his job on the Portland waterfront where he enjoyed assisting with the packing and labeling of seafood containers to be shipped overseas.

Earle leaves a daughter, Alicin E. Daggett and a son, Joseph E. Daggett, both of Falmouth; a grandson, Matthew M. Daggett and wife Adrienne of Windham; a sister, Carolyn Harmon of Michigan; a niece, a nephew; and several cousins.

At Earle’s request, there will be no funeral, but rather a small family gathering for a spring burial at Blanchard Cemetery.

