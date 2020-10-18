CUMBERLAND – Suzanne “Sue” Elizabeth Studley Megathlin, 79, of Cumberland, died after a short illness on Oct. 12, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

She was born April 2, 1941, in Nantucket, Mass., the daughter of the late LeRoy and Vera (Darrach) Studley.

Growing up in Hyannis and Cohasset, Mass., Sue graduated from Cohasset High School in 1960 where she met the father of her three sons. In 1963, after graduating from Chandler School for Women in Boston she married. After living in Middlebury and Burlington, Vt. and Richmond, Va., they eventually settled in Portland in 1975.

Sue was involved in many causes and organizations over the years. While raising her three sons, she supported many extracurricular activities in the Portland School system. Through the Junior League, she was involved with several activities in the Greater Portland area, including the Children’s Museum of Maine. For 30-plus years, she volunteered at Sweetser Children’s Services in Saco, being appointed board president from 1991 to 1994. She was given the title of corporator by the organization upon retiring from the board. As a member of the Child Welfare League of America, she traveled frequently to Washington, D.C. to lobby congress for help with national children’s issues such as poverty and special education.

Sue is survived by her former spouse, Keith “Kit” Megathlin of Schenectady, N.Y.; her three sons, Craig Megathlin (Joyce) of Cumberland, Shawn Megathlin (Pamela) of Spring City, Pa., and Mark Megathlin (Clare) of Seattle, Wash.; as well as nine grandchildren, Kyle and Ryan Megathlin, Reid (Molly), Hannah, Kaitlyn, and Braden Megathlin, Benjamin, Garret, and Aidan Megathlin. She is also survived by her sister, Lee Anne Reed (Charlie) of Hollis Center; and a number of nieces and nephews; and her companion, Frank Hale.

Beside her parents, Sue was predeceased by her brother, Gary Studley, Exeter, N.H.

The family would like to thank the staff of Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

There will be a private family burial service. A celebration of Sue’s life will take place (tentatively) in spring 2021, at a location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Sweetser

c/o Development Dept.

50 Moody Street

Saco, ME 04072-0892

or at the link below:

https://www.sweetser.org/support-us/

