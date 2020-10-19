With all that’s going in the world right now, do you sometimes feel like getting lost?

That could mean getting lost in your thoughts, lost in a fantasy about traveling the world or maybe just lost in a corn maze.

The upside of the corn maze is that you can’t get too lost, at least not in Maine. Even with the pandemic, several Maine farms have opened their corn mazes this fall, but with some COVID-19 adjustments. Most have wider paths and are designed so that people can go through them in a half-hour or less, instead of 45 minutes to an hour. Farmers are also limiting the number of people who can go through, though most mazes are several acres so crowding shouldn’t be a problem.

Several mazes are open now and some will stay open into early November. So there’s still time to get out into the fresh air and enjoy a fall tradition – getting lost in the Maine corn. Check out the websites or Facebook pages for COVID requirements and rules.

MAP IT OUT

The four-acre corn maze at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester takes a little brain power. There’s a map and 12 trivia questions, with the right answers helping you figure out which way to go. It takes about 30 minutes to get through, but the $5 admission also lets you tour the Pineland Farms barns and animal areas for up to two hours. There’s also a pumpkin patch, on the honor system, with pumpkins costing $5. Tickets are limited and pre-registration is required. The maze is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31. But there’s also a Fright Night on the Farm event this Friday, from 6-9 p.m., when the maze will be open and very spooky, for a $6 ticket price. For more information and tickets, go to the Pineland Farms website.

PUMPKIN PICKIN’

Pumpkin Valley Farm in Dayton scaled down its maze a little this year and made the paths wider, so it takes about a half-hour to get through instead of 45 minutes to an hour. The maze is open through Sunday this year, at $12 for admission on Saturday and Sunday, which includes access to the animals and other areas of the farm, including the pumpkin patch, a ball launcher and other activities. There is no hayride this year but people can take a leisurely walk through the farm to the patch to pick out a pumpkin. Admission on Wednesday and Friday is $9. For more information and tickets, go the Pumpkin Valley Farm website.

COVID DISCOUNT

At Zach’s Farm in York, the maze is smaller this year for safety reasons and so is the price of admission, $5 instead of the usual $10. Because there are no hayrides this year, the maze is near the farmhouse instead of way out in the field. It should take about 20 minutes to a half-hour to get through the four-acre maze, with limited capacity. It’s open this year through Nov. 1. For more information go to the Zach’s Farm website.

CORNY BICENTENNIAL

Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, near Bangor, is known for its elaborate corn maze designs. This year the maze celebrates Maine’s 200th anniversary. An aerial view of the maze shows the inscription “Maine 200” as well as a map of Maine with a moose, apple, lobster and the state motto, “Dirigo.” It’s got about 60,000 corn plants that are 10 feet tall, with riddles inside to help you find your way around. There are wider trails this year and a limit on the number of people inside at one time. Admission is $9 for ages 3-12 and $10 for adults, and you get a free kiddie size soft serve ice cream. Other activities on the farm include a pumpkin patch, apples, a petting zoo and a cafe with hot cider and donuts. The farm is open through Nov. 1. There will be a “Night Maze” event on Friday and Saturday, for $12. Bring your own flashlight. For more information and tickets go to the Treworgy Family Orchards website.

VIEW FROM A HILL

Ricker Hill Orchards in Turner, north of Lewiston and Auburn, sits high on a hill as the name indicates. The views, especially when the leaves have turned, are spectacular. The orchard is also known for its apple cider doughnuts and apple cider drinks. Besides a corn maze, the farm has a large store, goats, and pumpkin patches. There’s a children’s play area, about a mile or more from the orchard, but still part of the farm. A farm activities pass is $3 for children and $1 for adults. For more information, go t0 the Ricker Hill Orchards website.

