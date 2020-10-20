A girl, Hazel Maeve McCarthy, born to Megan Adelle and Edward Andrew McCarthy on October 9, 2020 of Bremen, Maine. Maternal Grandparents, Toni & David Osier of Bremen, Maine. Paternal Grandparents, Diane & Peter Roskop of Newcastle Maine and Edward & Norma McCarthy of Caldwell, New Jersey. Great Grandparents, Norma & David Osier of Bremen, ME. Kathleen McCarthy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Rose Marie Wade of Waldoboro, ME.

A girl, Mya Rose Waterhouse born on October 10, 2020 to Taran Shane and Felicia Marie (nee Hooper) Waterhouse of Dresden, Maine. Maternal grandparents are Leilani Vincent of Bailey, MS and Clifford Hooper of Woolwich, Maine. Paternal grandparents are Ian and Patricia Waterhouse of Dresden, Maine. Great grandparents are Clifford and Janet Hooper of Wiscasset, Maine and Duane and Gemma Waterhouse of Rumford, Maine. Mya has two siblings: Dustin Richards and Isaac Richards.

