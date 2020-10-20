CAMDEN

Read-aloud program gets new reader

The Camden Public Library announced the addition of a new reader for the popular Friday Explorations Read-Aloud Program, held at 11 a.m. each Friday on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. The library will stream a brand new recording of local thespian Joseph Coté reading aloud selections from a wide variety of books of fiction and non-fiction.

Coté, who has experience as a Shakespearean actor, began reading aloud to the Friday group last winter and is an audience favorite. Recordings of past readings can be watched any time in the “videos” section of the library’s Facebook page and Camden Public Library Programs YouTube Channel. To learn about upcoming books to be read aloud, visit librarycamden.org.

SOUTH BERWICK

Join lecture, tour on Fire of 1870

Local historian Wendy Pirsig will present an account of South Berwick’s Fire of 1870 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday online, using treasured photos, maps and eyewitness accounts from the Old Berwick Historical Society archives.

One hundred fifty years ago, the town center lay in ruins following a cataclysmic fire on the night of July 25-26, 1870. Citizens then pulled together and raised the iconic brick business block that defines the village today.

Participants must sign up on the Old Berwick Historical Society’s website or by calling the Counting House Museum. Admission is free to members, and $5 suggested donation to non-members.

In conjunction with the lecture, there will also be a History Stroll about the Fire of 1870 at 10 a.m. Saturday. OBHS archivist John Demos will present the tours. Limited to six people per tour, masks & reservations are required. Meet in the parking lot of the South Berwick Post Office. Tour is open to the public and free of charge, $5 suggested donation for non-members. Sign-up on the OBHS website at oldberwick.org or call the museum at 384-0000.

UNITY

MOGFA offering online programs

Maine Organic Farmers and Gardener Association will offer the following programs online this week:

A Food Safety Plan Development for Small Food Businesses webinar will be offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday online. Join University of Maine Cooperative Extension for a webinar about compliance with the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). Registration is free though a $20 optional donation to support UMaine Extension 4-H is appreciated.

Also on Tuesday, a “Raising a Hog on the Homestead” webinar will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Free Join Jacki Perkins of MOFGA for this introductory webinar on how to get started with raising hogs. A $5 suggested donation is appreciated.

On Thursday, there will be a “Processing a Hog on the Homestead” webinar from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Online. Cost is a sliding scale of $15 to $50. Journeyperson Program participants and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) participants may participate free of charge.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Trades career week goes virtual

The Totally Trades Conference, coordinated by New Ventures Maine, is being offered virtually this fall via the “Totally Trades Career Week” event, unfolding online through Friday.

The sessions are designed to encourage girls to consider careers in fields traditionally underrepresented by women. Five virtual workshop sessions will be offered to girls currently enrolled in career and technical education programs, those considering pursuing non-traditional employment in the five career sectors represented or enrolling in future CTE programs. The career sectors being highlighted are bridge and highway building trades, communications and technology trades, automotive trades, public safety careers, and building trades.

“We want to provide girls in grades 8-12 with information and support in career sectors of interest to them,” said Suzanne Senechal-Jandreau, conference planner for New Ventures Maine – a statewide community outreach program of the University of Maine at Augusta.

The workshops are free to girls who are exploring or considering employment in the featured career sectors. Funding for the virtual Totally Trades Career Week is provided by the Maine Department of Education/CTE and the Maine Department of Transportation. Additional support and in-kind contributions are provided by businesses and community partners.

For more details or to register, call Senechal-Jandreau at 768-9635, email [email protected] or go to totallytradesmaine.org

