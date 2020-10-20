MANCHESTER, N.H. – Howard T. Punsky, 68, of Manchester, N.H., passed away after a sudden illness on October 17, 2020. Born on September 18, 1952, to Alfred Punsky and Bessie Frager, Howard would go on to marry his best friend Susan Allard, with whom he shared over 19 years of loving marriage.

Howard spent his childhood in Portland, Maine, and the majority of his adult life in Manchester, N.H. He worked in the flooring industry for a good part of his life, ending his career with Rebecca’s Floor Design Co.

Of all the things Howard will be remembered for, his smile and sense of humor will come to mind first. He was always quick with a joke, easy with a smile, and could bring joy and laughter to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He loved being with friends and family, especially time spent cooking for others and camping at Calef Lake, where memories of Howard fishing, canoeing, cooking and enjoying a drink by the fire will not be soon forgotten.

Howard is survived by his wife, Susan Allard; sons, Alan and Alex; daughters, Andrea and Elizabeth; nieces, Sam and Shannon; as well as many grandchildren, friends and extended family. He also leaves behind his two dogs, Guinness and Murphy, who will miss him very much.

A Celebration of Howard’s life will be held on Friday, October 23, from 4-6:30 p.m., at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, N.H. Please note that current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To view Howard's online tribute, or send condolences to the family, visit http://www.Phaneuf.net.

