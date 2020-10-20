FALMOUTH – Barbara Shaw Hoffman Merrill, 85, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away on October 12, 2020, at Legacy Memory Care.

Barbara was born on January 4, 1935, in Cambridge, Mass. She graduated from Belmont High School. She received a Bachelors Degree in Education from Lesley College in Boston and a Masters Degree in Counseling from Harvard University.

Barbara was a teacher and counselor for many years, going on to be the Social Director at Rockingham Nursing Home.

Barbara and her first husband, Richard A. Hoffman, were married in 1966 and enjoyed a long, happy marriage until Richard’s death in 1986.

Barbara and her second husband, Richard S. Merrill, were married in 1990. They enjoyed many years traveling together and spending time with family.

Barbara was an outdoor enthusiast, enjoying many activities. Her interests led her to travel widely. Barbara was also deeply involved at her church. While Barbara had many diverse interests in life, her passion was her family. She was an amazing and loving wife, aunt, stepmother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She is remembered as a loving, caring, selfless person. She was incredibly welcoming to everyone she met and listened intently. We will miss Barbara.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Richard S. Merrill, stepchildren, James Merrill (Rhonda), Patricia Merrill, and Peter Merrill (Sara), and grandchildren, Arthur, Peter, Franklin and Zachary Merrill. She is also survived by nephews, Graham Hoffman, Charlie Hoffman, Paul Hoffman, and niece, Margaret Stephens and their spouses, and many grand nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19 a private memorial service will be held on October 30, 2020. A detailed obituary and link to the video of Barbara’s service will be available on the Hobbs Funeral website at: http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

