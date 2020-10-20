PORTLAND – On October 12, 2020, Myssina Kathleen Kosnow, 41, of Portland, finally found peace after battling addiction for nearly 20 years. She would have been celebrating her 42nd birthday on November 1st. She was the beloved daughter of Linda Sarnacki and John Kosnow. She was the beloved sister of Kristin Kosnow and Zoë Sarnacki.

Myssina was a very bright, imaginative, and sensitive child who was content to play by herself rather than join in with others. This could be in part because she was often at the mercy of her big sister Kristin, who played the stern teacher with a ruler in hand, and she, the student. It was quite amusing to watch, but, as Myssina admitted later in life, it was scary for her. Myssina was a free spirit with hopes and dreams of traveling, which she did with her best friend, Erin, when they backpacked together in Europe. Soon after, she became plagued with anxiety which then lead to her substance abuse. Despite her struggles, she was a selfless, caring friend and was always available to listen when you were in need of support. She volunteered at the Portland Recovery Community Center and was an active advocate in the recovery community. She was incredibly empathetic and found fulfillment in being able to help others. She adored her cat, Kush, who was always by her side.

Myssina’s son Gibson was born on April 21, 2006. She affectionately called him Hobbes. Myssina made the difficult decision to give Hobbes up for adoption, as she struggled with her addiction. She always hoped that she would be well enough to be reunited with Hobbes.

From the time she was born until her last days, Myssina was loved and nurtured by her Aunt Laurie, who was like her second mom. In recent years she loved trips to the lake with Aunt Laurie and her cousin, Nicole. She enjoyed feeding the ducks, and the peace she found there. Uncle Kathy (as she was known by Myssina) was her godmother and an encouraging support system throughout her life. Myssina cherished time spent with her grandparents, Ginny and Phil, where she always felt safe and loved. “Ma” Kosnow, her beloved grandmother and Roger, her partner, opened up their home to the cousins nearly every weekend, where they would watch Purple Rain, eat junk food, and stay up until 2 a.m., far past their bedtimes.

Myssina was predeceased by her sister, Zoë; dear cousin, Erica; maternal grandparents, Ginny and Phil Fasulo and paternal grandparents, Tina “Ma” Kosnow and Roger Metcalf.

Myssina is survived by her mother, Linda J. Sarnacki; father, John A. Kosnow; sister, Kristin Kosnow; stepfather, John Sarnacki; stepsiblings, Cortney and Gregory Sarnacki.

Myssina leaves behind her maternal aunts and uncles; Martha Holmes, Martha Ellen and Michael Fasulo, Carol Leach-Fasulo and David Fasulo, Yayoi and Tommy Fasulo, Claire and Raymond Fasulo, Ralene and Kenny Fasulo, Teri and Daniel Fasulo; her paternal aunts and uncles; Laurie Kosnow and Donald Morris, Kathy Kosnow and Richard Lee, Joseph Kosnow, Carol and Dick Mitchell, Susan Renault, Jane Wiswell Kosnow; her niece, Shaylee; her nephew, Jake; close cousins Laura, Joe, Jonathan, Rachel, Aeris, Ria, Nicole, Nigel; many wonderful cousins and loving friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at Coastal Cremation Services at 471 Deering Avenue in Portland, Maine.

CDC guidelines of masking wearing and social distancing will be adhered to.

To share memories of Myssina or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.coastalcremationservices.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Portland Recovery Community Center

468 Forest Avenue,

Portland, Maine 04101

or

The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, Maine 04092

