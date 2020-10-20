A free community/professional training is being offered through Zoom on the topic of infant safe sleep/periods of purple crying 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2
This program supports parents and professional caregivers in Sagadahoc, Knox & Waldo Counties who work with babies and/or families with babies. The focus is on promoting safe sleeping environments for infants, information on infant safety and understanding the normal period of crying during the first five months of a healthy baby’s life.
To register, contact Dawn Flagg at (207) 442-7963 x230 or [email protected] This training is supported by the Department of Health & Human Services and Maine Children’s Trust.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Consumer masks could soon come with labels saying how well they work
-
Varsity Maine
Cross country: Runners, coaches embrace opportunity to compete at state championships
-
Business
Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Gimme Some Lovin’ rock star Spencer Davis dead at 81
-
Business
Citing drought, USDA declares most Maine farmers eligible for disaster relief