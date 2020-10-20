A free community/professional training is being offered through Zoom on the topic of infant safe sleep/periods of purple crying 6-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2

This program supports parents and professional caregivers in Sagadahoc, Knox & Waldo Counties who work with babies and/or families with babies. The focus is on promoting safe sleeping environments for infants, information on infant safety and understanding the normal period of crying during the first five months of a healthy baby’s life.

To register, contact Dawn Flagg at (207) 442-7963 x230 or [email protected] This training is supported by the Department of Health & Human Services and Maine Children’s Trust.

