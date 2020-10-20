Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Tues. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Recycling & Sustainability Committee
Tues. 10/27 7 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 10/28 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee
Wed. 10/28 6:30 p.m. School Board Workshop
Thur. 10/29 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 10/26 8 a.m. Board of Appeals Site Visit
Tues. 10/27 5 p.m. Marine Resources Committee
Wed. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Board of Appeals
Thur. 10/29 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
