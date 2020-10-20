Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Tues.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  Recycling & Sustainability Committee

Tues.  10/27  7 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  10/28  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee

Wed.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  School Board Workshop

Thur.  10/29  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon.  10/26  8 a.m.  Board of Appeals  Site Visit

Tues.  10/27  5 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee

Wed.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Board of Appeals

Thur.  10/29  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

