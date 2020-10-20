Mary Dorothy “Dot” Conant Mullen 1922 – 2020 BATH – Mary Dorothy “Dot” Conant Mullen, 97, of Bath, Maine, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020, in Rockland, Maine. She was born October 20, 1922, and raised in Arlington, Massachusetts, by her parents, Alfred Conant and Mary Ann McDougal Conant. As a teenager, her family moved to Maine, when her father bought a dairy farm on Murphy’s Corner Road in Woolwich. Dot married Everett Babine in 1948 and gave birth to her daughter, Anne. After Everett’s death, Dot married Joseph Mullen and relocated to Bath, Maine. She worked at Hall and Hunt Jewelry Store in Bath and at New England Telephone and Telegraph. Dot had the chance to go into the blueprint department at Bath Iron Works, and they recognized what a great worker she was. She was offered a job in the payroll department, and after many years, she retired from BIW as Paymaster. Dot was always upbeat and laughing. She loved to socialize, enjoyed traveling, and had a talent for rug hooking. She played Canasta for years with a group of lifelong friends and family. She volunteered with the Red Cross and at the coffee shops of Bath Memorial Hospital and Midcoast Hospital. She also repaired books for the Patten Free Library. Dot belonged to the Bath Garden Club and the Bath Professional Women’s Club and was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bath. Dot is remembered lovingly by friends and family members, including her granddaughter and her husband, Kate and Brian Caprari; her great-grandson Elliot; her son-in-law Maurice Klapfish; and her dear friend Grace Jones. Dot was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter. Dot was laid to rest at Murphy’s Corner Cemetery in Woolwich, Maine, in a small family ceremony.

