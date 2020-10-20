SCARBOROUGH – Marie “Rita” Seidel, 100, of Scarborough, Maine, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020.

She was born to the late Rosiare and Delvina Dorval, October 12, 1920, in Lewiston, Maine. Rita graduated from Portland High School in 1938 and earned an Associate’s degree in 1940.

Rita was a strong and resilient woman. Despite the difficulties of losing her mother Delvina, sister Loretta and father, Rosiare by the age of 12, she persevered and went on to live a beautiful life. She was raised by her aunt and uncle, Yvonne and Hollis Jones in Portland, Maine. After attaining her Associates degree, she worked at Children’s Hospital in Portland. This is where she met her future husband, John Henry Seidel “Harry”. He instantly fell in love with her “beautiful smile.”

Rita married the late Dr. John H. Seidel in 1947. They lived together in Falmouth, Maine for 30 years before relocating to Scarborough. Rita is survived by her sisters Barbara J. Naughton and Jackie Smith, and her three children: Dr. John C. Seidel and wife Patricia, of Scituate, MA; Anne Marie Owens and husband Craig, of Denmark, ME; and Barbara Keene and husband David, of Gorham, ME. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Rita was predeceased by her sister Loretta Dorval, Yvonne “mom” Jones, Hollis “pop” Jones, brother Warren Jones, her loving husband John H. Seidel, and beloved granddaughter Christin Seidel.

Rita was a woman with impeccable style, beauty, and grace. She is remembered for her humor, whit, loving presence, and incredible enthusiasm for life. She enjoyed playing golf at the Portland Country Club and at Hideaway Country Club on Marco Island. She loved playing tennis and skiing with her family at Cranmore Mountain Resort. Rita’s favorite times were spent boating on Casco Bay and relaxing on Pine Point Beach with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And of course, no beach day would be complete without cocktail hour; a glass of champagne, cheese and crackers and a clamcake from Ken’s.

The family wishes to thank Seal Rock in Saco, Maine. Specifically, Dr. Ari Berman, Jen, and Tasha, for their dedication and compassionate care. Rita celebrated her 100th birthday, October 12, 2020, and Seal Rock helped make it special for her and all of the family. Also, thank you to Beacon Hospice, Laura and Brett, for their loving care in the last days of Rita’s amazing life.

Due to the pandemic there will be a private family ceremony. A celebration of an amazing life lived will be held in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home in South Portland. To view Rita’s memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

