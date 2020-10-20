Start a Career at Spurwink
Join our team.
Location: 901 Washington Ave, Suite 100, Portland, ME 04103
Phone: 207-871-1200
For more info, visit their website.
Spurwink provides behavioral health and education services for children, adults, and families in Maine. With locations statewide, Spurwink is an excellent career choice, offering opportunities for advancement in a supportive environment. Employees are offered generous earned time with the ability to accrue, cash out, or exchange for student loan repayments.
