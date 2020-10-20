Start a Career at CreativeWorks

Creative Works is hiring DSPs.

Location: 10 Speirs St. Westbrook, ME 04092

Phone: 207-879-1140

For more info, visit their website.

We are actively recruiting Direct Support Professionals for the York and Cumberland county areas, as well as Auburn and Augusta! Know someone that you think would make a good DSP? Are they caring and ready to make a positive difference in their community? Refer them here! We offer a great and extensive benefits package, as well as paid trainings. No experience required!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

Next »