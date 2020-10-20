Start a Career at CreativeWorks
Creative Works is hiring DSPs.
Location: 10 Speirs St. Westbrook, ME 04092
Phone: 207-879-1140
For more info, visit their website.
We are actively recruiting Direct Support Professionals for the York and Cumberland county areas, as well as Auburn and Augusta! Know someone that you think would make a good DSP? Are they caring and ready to make a positive difference in their community? Refer them here! We offer a great and extensive benefits package, as well as paid trainings. No experience required!
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Friedman had a hand in building World Series opponents Dodgers, Rays
-
Nation & World
Family of slain Saudi journalist sues Saudi Crown Prince
-
Arts & Entertainment
Edgar Allan Poe’s letter pleading for $40 from editor sells 173 years later for $125,000
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Pacers hire Raptors assistant as coach
-
Job Fair
Virtual Career Fair: Nichols Portland LLC