GORHAM — Along with the presidential election and selecting who will represent the state in the U.S. Congress, Gorham residents Nov. 3 will vote on new town councilors, School Committee members, two local referendum questions and three seats in the state Legislature.

Gorham Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors is expecting a large turnout at the polls on Election Day.

As of Tuesday, the town had issued 6,503 absentee ballots, she said, and had received 4,365 back.

“I expect probably at least another 1,500 will vote absentee these next two weeks,” Nordfors said.

“I think this election will definitely be a record for Gorham,” she said.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ward 1-1 votes at the middle school, 106 Weeks Road; Ward 1-2, Great Falls Elementary School, 73 Justice Way; and Ward 2, Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave.

Three candidates are seeking two available seats on the seven-member Town Council. Incumbents Suzanne Phillips and Ronald Shepard face challenger Christina Paul.

Four candidates are vying for three available School Committee seats on the seven-member board. With three board members not seeking reelection, candidates for the three-year terms are James Brockman, Nicole Hudson, Sarah Perkins and Leah Sturm.

The town also has two local referendums on the November ballot.

With Question 1, the School Department is looking to borrow $5.7 million for capital improvement projects for the schools. The projects include $2.3 million for repairs of heat pumps at the middle school; $1.3 million in athletic fields lighting repairs,$1.4 million for the Narragansett School Phase II expansion; $300,000 for the middle school sidewalk repair; and $75,000 in engineering costs.

Gorham taxpayers would be responsible for paying back $6.2 million including $557,451 in interest.

Question 2 is a town charter amendment to prohibit town councilors from holding a paid position with the town or school

district.

In state legislative races, two political newcomers, Democrat Stacy Brenner and Republican Sara Rivard, are running for the vacant Senate District 30 seat.

For the Maine House of Representatives District 26, Republican George Verceill is challenging Democratic incumbent Maureen Terry.

In House District 27, Kyle Bailey, a Democrat, is running against Roger Densmore, Republican.

