As the state representative for Hollis, I take great pride in my ability to put partisanship aside to work with my colleagues in Augusta on policies that make our community, and the state of Maine, a better and more prosperous place to live. Republican Sen. Susan Collins has always taken a similar approach in the U.S. Senate, which has earned her the respect of her peers on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. Collins always puts the people of Maine first, and the fact that she has never missed a single roll call vote in 24 years shows just how much she cares. The fact is, nobody works harder than she does, or has delivered more for us than she has.

We need to keep Sen. Collins in our corner as we navigate through the challenging times ahead, so please join me in supporting Sen. Susan Collins for U.S. Senate.

Don Marean

independent state representative

Hollis

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: