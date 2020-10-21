HARPSWELL – Barbara A. Hickey of Harpswell died peacefully at home on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born September 7, 1927, in Worcester, Mass., daughter of Elizabeth and William Jones, she attended Worcester schools and went on to earn a degree in cosmetology.

Barbara was the wife of Joseph Hickey, who predeceased her.

During her career, she owned two styling salons in Portland, Maine; The House of Charm on Congress and Westgate Styling Salon.

She enjoyed riding her beloved horse, “John Henry”, her buying trips to Boston and New York and her treasured home and dogs.

Barbara is predeceased by two sisters, Mary Bjorn and Jane Guyette, her nieces Carole Dees and Ann Marie Kuczka.

She is survived by nephews Raymond, Richard and Ronald Guyette, several great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her longtime friend, Dianne Morgan.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 24, at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland. Due to state mandates, attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to

Midcoast Humane at

190 Pleasant Street,

Brunswick, ME 04011

