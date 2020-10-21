SOUTH PORTLAND – Jack R. McKenzie, 59, of South Portland passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020.Jack was born in Columbus, Ohio to Fred and Marvena McKenzie on April 20, 1961. He earned his LPN from Ohio’s Hocking College and went on to earn his Nursing degree at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. Jack and his children moved to Maine in 1999 where he pursued a long and prosperous career as a Registered Nurse at Portland’s Maine Medical Center. He touched countless lives working in the ICU, Cardiac Intensive Unit, and Emergency Department.His passion for patient care was immeasurable. Rarely a week went by without Jack running into someone thanking him for his special care and attention to a family member.Jack was a force of nature – gregarious, affectionate, playful, dramatic, tenacious. He filled up a room like no other. He was a voracious cyclist and runner, always pushing himself to the limits.He loved the ocean, the mountains, American history, and music. With adoration and reverence for animals, he truly believed they were superior to humans. He had a thirst for knowledge, a way with words, a bewitching intellect, an infectious smile, and an unmatched sense of humor – and, he was incredibly handsome.Jack loved those around him fiercely, especially his family, which he spent much of his time with. He is survived by his children, Farrah, Tracy, Brandi, Grace, Joe, and Olivia; his sons-in-law, Pat and Bob who were also dear friends; his best friend, Thressa; and his adoring black lab, Abigail Rose. He was Grandpa Jack to Elijah and Haley, and he was Papa to Isabella, Violette, Lucille, and Piper.A celebration of Jack’s life will be held at Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m.Please visit AdvantagePortland.com to sign Jack’s guestbook to leave memories and condolences for the family.

