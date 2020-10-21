Joanne R. Allen 1939 – 2020 BAILEY ISLAND – Joanne R. Allen of Bailey Island passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 81. She was born on Feb. 13, 1939 in Somerville, Mass. to Joseph and Dorothy Sweeney. During high school she moved to Lexington, Mass. where she met the love of her life, Bruce Allen, to whom she was married for 59 years. In 1957, Bruce and Joanne moved to Bailey Island where they built and opened the Bailey Island Motel and Rock Ovens Restaurant. Together they had three children, nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. They spent 31 wonderful winters together on Marco Island, Fla. Joanne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and homemaker throughout her marriage, and known for always having a full cookie jar of her fresh-baked cookies and for her immaculate gardens. A woman of many hobbies, she loved painting, crocheting, skiing and tennis. Joanne was a true entertainer, hosting regular dinner parties and card nights for her friends, as well as the annual “Bailey Island Open” tennis tournament. Joanne was predeceased by Bruce in 2016; and by her grandson, Brant Williams in 2004. She will be lovingly remembered by a daughter, Dawn Allen of Topsham, a son Scott Allen and his wife Sandy Allen of Bailey Island, and a son Greg Allen and his wife Natalie of East Boothbay Harbor; her loving grandkids; and great-grandchildren; and by many, many other loving family members and friends. A celebration of Joanne’s life will be held outdoors at 26 Abner Point Rd., Bailey Island on Friday Oct. 23 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Orr’s-Bailey Island Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 177 Orr’s Island, ME 04066

