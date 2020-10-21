Robert Alley Lowell 1927 – 2020 PENSACOLA, Fla.- Robert Alley Lowell passed away on May 19, 2020 in Florida of Alzheimer’s disease. He was born July 24, 1927 in Sebasco Estates, Town of Phippsburg, Maine, a son of Alonzo Ephraim Lowell and Harriet Gilman Lowell. He had four brothers, Loring G. Lowell, Alonzo W. Lowell, Everet S. Lowell, and Willard P. Lowell, and one sister, Belle L. Eaton (all deceased). He married his college sweetheart, Jean L. Brewer, August 26, 1951. Jean passed away Sept. 19, 1994. They had one daughter, Trista Jane Lowell, born June 23, 1961. He later married the former (New Sweetheart) Dorothy Fincher Scott of Pensacola, Fla. July 29, 1995. She died in 2013. Robert graduated from Phippsburg Public schools 1941, and from Morse High School, Bath, Class of 1945; Univ. of Connecticut, 1945; Univ, of Maine, B.S. in Electrical Engineering, 1950. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1944. He was assigned to Army Specialized Training Reserve Program, Univ. of Connecticut. March 1945 to September 1945 and called to active duty in September 1945. He served in U.S. Army Air Corp., Army of Occupation in Germany, and was Honorably discharged in February 1947. His work career included Electrical Engineer, Sylvania EIec. Co., 1950-1952; Great Nothern Paper Co., l952-1954; HughesAircraft Co., 1955; Chemstrand Co. 1955-1960; Instruction Elec. Eng. Univ. of Maine 1960 -1961; Elec. Inst. Spec., Monsanto 1961-1985; Elec. Eng. GS11, Pensacola NAS 1987 – 1989; Elec, Eng. Evergreen Systems 1989-1995; Registered Prof. Engineer, State of Florida, 30 years. Robert was Baptized at the Methodist Church of Pensacola, Fla. I994. He was a present member, and re-baptized, of Eastgate Church of Christ, Pensacola, Fla. This was written by Robert Lowell.

