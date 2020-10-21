NEW HAMPSHIRE – Emily Eileen Jollotta, 88, of Bartlett, N.H., took her final journey home on Thursday, October 15, 2020. As the last beat of a bagpipe blew, Emily’s last breath was taken, too.

Born in Portland, Maine on July 12, 1932, the daughter of the late John J. and Grace (Lapiere) Feeney, she remained in Portland most of her life and was adored by many.

Emily was one of the Grafton Street moms that helped to raise a great bunch of kids. She taught many kids to read, write, keep house and how to be part of a loving family. She loved and had patience with them as if they were her own. She spent hours pitching a baseball, tossing a Frisbee or being a goalie for hockey with her grandson, Nick.

Emily loved flowers and kept beautiful gardens, even in the winter. She would plant a garden of plastic flowers. She had a vivid and wild imagination, and many still laugh at the stories she told. Later in life she moved to Bartlett, N.H., to live with her daughter, Mary. There she enjoyed picnics at waterfalls and having ice cream overlooking the mountains. Her sons, Joseph and John, were very helpful in making sure she lived a good long life, full of adventures.

Emily was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Joseph Jollotta; a brother, Paul Feeney; two sisters, Frances Henderson and Joan Pellitier. She is survived by two sons, Joseph Jollotta of Sebago, and John and his wife Meridith Jollotta of Scarborough; two daughters, Theresa Jollotta of Biddeford and Mary Jollotta of Bartlett, N.H.; a granddaughter, Jessica Jollotta of Lawrence, Mass.; a grandson, Nicholas and wife, Heather Hendrix of Gorham; great grandchildren, Dillion, Thomas, Nora, Addie and Max; a sister, Theresa and husband John Turner of Westbrook; two brothers, Jim and his wife Ella Feeney of Hermon and John and his wife Janice Feeney of Portland; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Emily’s life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1-6 p.m., at 118 Cressy Road, Gorham. Following state guidelines all in attendance are asked to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Emily’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

