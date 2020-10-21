Bake sale – Tuesday, Nov. 3, during election hours, Gorham High School gym, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Sponsored by the West Gorham Union Church with bake sale tables near the exit. Stop in for cookies, sweet breads, pies, jams and more.
