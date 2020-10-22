Vincent Robert Pribish, died Aug. 28, 2020, just 22 days from turning 100, at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, with two of his daughters and his wife at his side.

He was born Sept. 19, 1920, to Anna (Kruckofsky) and John Pribish in Poughkeepsie, New York, both immigrants of Czechoslovakia.

He lived in New York for 55 years, Maine for 40 years, and Raleigh, North Carolina, for his last five years. He led an incredibly varied life from a religious Marist Brother, John Ignatius, a nuclear physicist at Brookhaven National Lab, a science and math teacher, a college professor, an architect, a builder, an entrepreneur, and an inventor with several patents.

Vincent was a dedicated, loving husband and father or seven. He married Nora J. McNally in 1953, had two daughters. Nora died suddenly on Jan. 4, 1968. H then married Dorothy A. Caggiano in 1973, and had five more children. Religion was the center of his life, he was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco, Maine. Vincent was the head of RCIA, a Eucharistic Minister, and served in other capacities. He enjoyed boating, fishing, photography, card playing and traveling.

This devoted, hard working, generous and kind gentleman, with a quick wit, will be missed, but cherished forever by his wife, Dorothy, and children, Diane (Jubal) Ackerson, Donna (Pete) Porter, Vincent E. Pribish, Margaret (Mike) Hutton, Robert (Jennifer) Pribish, Chris (Alli) Pribish, Maryellen (Trevor) Kelly; and his nine grandchildren, Patrick, Alex, Lauren, Brielle, Andre, Sloane, Knox, Jack and Max.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Slater, and three brothers, Ed Shanahan, John and Robert Pribish.

A Memorial Mass and inurnment at the Columbarium at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Raleigh, will be delayed until family can travel safely from all parts of our country.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marist Brothers, Marist Care Center, P.O. Box 11030, Lewiston, ME 04243-9482 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: