WINDHAM – Bernice C. Cronkite, 94, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020 at Springbrook Center in Westbrook where she had resided for s short time.

Bernice, also known as “Bern” was born Feb. 19, 1926, a daughter of Leroy and Bertha (Seavey) Cousins. After graduating from high school, Bern went on to receive her nursing degree from Cape Cod Nursing School. Due to her kind and caring nature, Bern was a natural nurse in caring for others. She worked at a nursing home for many years, before changing career paths in working for National Semi-Conductor.

On March 11, 1952, she married Donald Cronkite and the two built their home in Windham where they shared a loving marriage of over 50 years before his death in 1996. Although Don and Bern never had children, they adored their nieces and nephews, caring for them as their own. In retirement, the two enjoyed taking day trips to New Hampshire; Bern even venturing to Hawaii at one point in her life. Bern enjoyed canning the harvest from her garden and bowling with her friends.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Judy Contolini and her husband Thomas, and Bonnie Shaw and her husband Frederick Jr.; and many great-nieces and nephews including Michael Contolini and his wife Amelia, and Brittany Marston and her husband Seth, Brandon Shaw, and Martin Shaw and his wife Tianna.

She was predeceased by her husband; all her siblings, Arlene Cousins, Robert Cousins, Arnold Cousins, Gerald Cousins, Clifton Cousins, and Phyllis Hoyt; nephews, Robert Cousins, Paul Cousins, and a niece, Carolyn Cousins.

The family will be holding a private graveside service at Smith Cemetery in Windham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bernice's name may be made to the

Windham Fire & Rescue,

718 Roosevelt Trail,

Windham, ME 04062 or

Alzheimer's Association,

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

