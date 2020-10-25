PORTLAND – Norman E. Brackett, 90, of Scarborough, passed away on Oct. 15, 2020. Norman was born in Auburn on Feb. 3, 1930, son of Elmer Mark Brackett and Lottie Ella (Sawyer) Brackett. He attended the Edward Little High School and was in the graduating class of 1948. He then went on to attend Bates College in Lewiston, graduating in the class of 1952 as Phi Beta Kappa and then to Boston University, where he received his master’s degree. He served in the United States Army in CIC at the Pentagon. Norman was known to be an avid reader, particularly in history, with a collection of 1,000 books. He was a sports fan for his beloved Patriots and Red Sox teams. He played football in college, basketball in high school, and tennis. He spent some time in Sweden, Maine growing Christmas trees and building miles of magnificent stone walls. He had spent 19 wonderful winters in Kaanapali, Hawaii enjoying the beautiful island with good friends. He retired in 1995 after a 20-year long career from Hannaford Co. as a C.F.O, creating many lifelong friendships within his company. He had also worked for previous companies such as General Dynamics in Quincy, Mass., American Metal Climax, and General Electric. He had lived in various locations throughout Massachusetts and New York, before settling down in Maine. He was on the board of the National Grange Mutual Insurance Co., the Board of Emeritus at University of New England in Biddeford, as well as the Big Brother’s – Big Sister’s. He was also the Founding Chair of the United Way Foundation, and was recognized with the Legacy Award, which honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional leadership. Norman is survived by four children, Debra Brackett of San Francisco, Janice Brackett of Gardiner, Paula Brackett of Boston, and Stephen Brackett of Arlington, Mass.; two grandchildren, Arlen Frinseth of Waldoboro, and Frida Swallow, of Boston; one godson, Mike Regula of Windham; and wife, Carolyn (Lemieux) Brackett. Condolence cards only may be sent to the family. There will be a private burial scheduled for a later date. The family would like to thank Seaside Health Care, Compassus Hospice, and New England Cancer Specialist for their support and kindness. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

